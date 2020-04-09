PIB Maharashtra Urge People To Stay Indoors With Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' Dialogue

Press Information Bureau went all 'filmy' to spread 'Stay Home' awareness. Using the famous dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Don', PIB Maharashtra gave a total Bollywood angle to it. The meme shared on PIB's Twitter handle shows a collage of Amitabh as the original Don and Sacred Games’ Constable Katekar (played by Jitendra Joshi).

Lockdown Diaries: Father-son duo plays cricket indoors urging people to 'stay home'

While the famous dialogue next to Amitabh Bachchan reads, 'Don ko pakadhna mushkil hi nahin, naa mumkeen hai', Katekar's picture dialogue says, "Aasaan hai sab, dono aajkal idharich hain... Mumbai mein APNE APNE GHAR PE (It’s easy sir, these days both are here in Mumbai, in their respective homes)".

On April 9, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to highlight the sacrifice that its officers were making in order to keep the city safe amid Coronavirus pandemic. The police department uploaded a short clip which featured a few of their officials revealing what they would have done had they been given the privilege of being home. From watching movies to playing with pets to spending time with friends and family, the officers had a lot to tell.

'Simple Wishes. Right?'

The text written in the video also urged citizens to help the police department in "fulfil their biggest wish that is to keep Mumbai safe from all evils including coronavirus." The clip received over 1,112 thousand views in just a few hours. Along with that, it also garnered appreciation from netizens. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty also joined the conversation dubbing them as ' heroes'

Thank you, @akshaykumar for this heartfelt message.



We are able to do what we do because we are never alone in this war. There's a much bigger army of Mumbaikars doing all that they can - from home.



The whole of Mumbai is by our side. And for that - #DilSeThankYou Mumbaikars https://t.co/6TFrzZRYwm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/OrliU3BtXZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.