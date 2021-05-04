'Please help my brother': Manjot Singh seeks help for an ICU bed in Delhi for treatment

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases has created havoc in the nation leading to a shortage of healthcare facilities and amenities like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and more. Fukrey fame actor Manjot Singh, whose COVID stricken brother was critically ill, had sought help from the people on Twitter while sharing his request for an ICU bed in Delhi/NCR. After trying for hours, the actor informed with a tweet that finally his family could arrange for a bed in a hospital. He thanked all the people who came forward and helped him in these stressful times.

Manjot Singh thanks people for their help

"My brother Sehebjot Singh got the Bed in hospital! Thank you everyone for all the support! Deleting the tweet now!," Manjot tweeted while thanking all. Earlier, he had shared a tweet while seeking help and explaining the urgency for an ICU bed. “SOS...URGENT... PLEASE HELP MY BROTHER IN DELHI...NEED ICU BED IMMEDIATELY in DELHI/NCR Patient: Sahebjot Singh Age: 34 O2: 80 Contact: Pritpal Singh,” he tweeted. Several fans of the actor came out in support and helped him with verified contact details and address of numerous city hospitals, while the others tried to arrange for a bed at the best possible.

Meanwhile, the actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, has shown an upward graph while featuring in an array of films like the Fukrey franchise, Dream Girl, Student of the Year, College Romance, and many more. The actor was last seen in the TVF web series College Romance. The show has been one of the most talked-about and airs on SonyLiv. Apart from Manjot Singh, the cast of the show includes Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora, and Shreya Mehta

COVID-19 tally in Delhi

The national capital logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday. This is the third day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus. The 18,043 fresh cases are the lowest since April 15 when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease. The low number of cases can be attributed to less tests (61,045) conducted on May 2.

(Image credit: PTI/ HTCity/ Twitter)