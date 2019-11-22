Pokemon Sword And Shield Introduces New Rare Shiny Pocket Monster

The newly launched game Pokemon Sword and Shield contains a new appearance effect for certain Shiny Pokemon and fans could not hide their excitement on this news. Since this phenomenon has led some fans to the discovery as a new and even a rare tier of alternate coloured monsters. Many believe it is not entirely true.

Read: Woman Playing Pokemon Go Killed After Witnessing Robbery In New Mexico

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduces a new monster:

In mainline Pokemon games, Shiny Pokemons are meant to be extremely rare. The odds in finding one shiny pokemon is usually around 1/4000. And the game offers no advantage other than having an alternate colour scheme. Pokemon Go, however, makes it considerably easier to find.

Read: 9-year-old Boy Catches Massive Blue Catfish In New Mexico

For collectors, the pursuit of Shiny Pokemon has always been an obsession. Die-hard fans of Pokemon Go have spent hours restarting their games over and over again until they found a shiny version of their starter Pokemon, or employing one of the series various mechanics to raise their chances of finding a Shiny by a fraction of a degree. When a Shiny one appears, its alternate colour scheme visible and with an effect like a flash of stars to make sure the player notices it. Overall, it’s a big deal for fans.

Read: Ryan Reynolds Expresses His Love For Indian Cinema And Culture

And now that Pokemon Sword and Shield has certain Shiny Pokemon which boast an alternate effect, it’s an even bigger deal for fans. They appear with a flash of squares or diamonds. Swords and Shield have been experiencing some major sales success since its launch. It has been reported that it is shattering existing Nintendo Switch sales records.

Well seems like my shiny Shiftry is actually an ultra rare "square shiny"... lucky me #PokemonEpeeBouclier #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/KaW54mwJjh — Liam Powell (@BSoDLiam) November 20, 2019

Clearly, fans seemed to be surprised by this updated version already as they tweeted about it. The game was an overnight success and has ranked up amongst the best selling software for Switch.

Read Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes A Pokemon Master Trainer After 22 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.