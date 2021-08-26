Pooja Bedi Calls Govt's Mass Vaccination Drive 'illogical And Sinister'; Gets Called Out

Actor and columnist Pooja Bedi spurred controversy after criticising the government on their mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 in India, calling it 'sinister' and 'illogical. In a Twitter post, the actor not only called out the government but also responded to netizens comments, one of them rubbishing her 'half baked, half assessed' comments, further telling her to 'shut up'. On Thursday morning, Pooja uploaded a string of tweets, stating how one should 'certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated'. She also questioned the authorities about their urge to get everyone vaccinated, as she tagged them in her tweets.

The ongoing pandemic has been ravaging the globe since 2020, making it mandatory for everyone to adhere to the safety protocols and getting their shots of the stated vaccine to combat COVID-19. However, a series of tweets by Pooja Bedi has raised questions about the validity of 100% of people being subjected to vaccinations, further mentioning 'It's a bottomless pit of vaccines'.

On Thursday morning, she mentioned how one should focus on isolating and vaccinating people with 'comorbidities' and those in the 'risk bracket'. Have a look at her tweet.

If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket.

NOT VACCINATE the whole world!

& certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 26, 2021

In a separate tweet, she tagged several authorities and organisations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations and other civic bodies asking for a credible answer, adding that 'Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99% Survival rate post vaccine is 99%.'

Is there a credible answer to this question?



Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive covid?



Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99%

Survival rate post vaccine is 99% @WHO @MoHFW_INDIA @UN @PMOIndia @visrane @mansukhmandviya @drharshvardhan — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 26, 2021

'It's a bottomless pit of vaccines': Pooja Bedi

She further added how can two jabs of the vaccine be valid for a universal pass when the vaccinated people can get coronavirus and spread it just like the unvaccinated, especially when 'they' say that the need for booster shots may arise due to inadequacy of two doses. 'how is it ANY guarantee?'. she wrote.

How can a "Universal Pass" for two jabs be valid when they can get covid & spread covid just like unvaccinated?

& especially since they now say that 2 jabs aren't adequate (antibodies disappear) & booster shots needed..how is it ANY guarantee? It's a bottomless pit of vaccines! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 26, 2021

Her statement met with a lot of criticism from netizens. One of them shared a meme of another Pooja, from a reality show and wrote, "Pooja, if we had to hear half-baked, half-assessed arguments against #CovidVaccine, we will log in to our Whatsapp groups. Do us a favour, please shut up @poojabeditweets.".

Pooja, if we had to hear half-baked, half-assessed arguments against #CovidVaccine, we will log in to our Whatsapp groups.



Do us a favour, please shut up @poojabeditweets pic.twitter.com/BYFxqW6m3v — Tanish Ganjoo (@TanishGanjoo) August 23, 2021

Other users also condemned the actor's behaviour. One wrote "Unvaccinated pose risk for everyone, you can’t expect to be rewarded for stupidity.", while another mentioned, "The number of deaths, cases of severe hospitalizations have reduced because immunity is better after vaccination.. this is basic information". Take a look

Unvaccinated pose risk for everyone , you can’t expect to be rewarded for stupidity — jadwal (@jadwal46) August 23, 2021

Pooja Bedi has been a renowned TV personality for a long time. She has worked in a handful of films and TV shows in her career. including Vishkanya, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Comedy Couple and a few others.

