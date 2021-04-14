Pooja Bedi Says 'only Guarantee In Life Is Death' As She Pens Thoughts On Current Scenario

Pooja Bedi is currently holidaying in Goa with her fiance Maneck Contractor, son Omar and Meghna. On Wednesday morning, she gave a sneak peek into how the trio was enjoying some family time at a beach. While sharing the video, Bedi remarked, "Live your life while you are on this planet. The only guarantee in life is death! It's inevitable." She added that what matters is how people live and it certainly shouldn't be in a state of continuous fear and uncertainty. Pooja further penned, "It's already stolen one whole year of our lives." She continued that life is not meant to be lived in fear, suffocating masks and concrete cages and that sunshine and fresh air build immunity.

Pooja Bedi shares views on life and death

In 2020, Pooja Bedi had announced her engagement to Maneck Contractor on Twitter by sharing two pictures. She had written, “He has literally swept me off my feet. I accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm.” In an interview with SpotboyE, Pooja mentioned that her children were extremely supportive of all her relationships and that they insisted her to get married. She said that her children have really liked the men in her life. She continued that for whatever reason, her previous relationship didn’t work out well.

On the professional front, Pooja Bedi debuted in Bollywood in 1991 with her appearance in the film Vishkanya. She rose to fame after her role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, alongside Ayesha Jhulka garnered a positive response. As her daughter Alaya F won the Best Female Debut at the 66th Filmfare Awards, she penned a lengthy heartfelt note and expressed excitement. Pooja mentioned that she's so proud of her daughter and for all that, she has earned for herself. She lauded her decisions, talent and hard work and continued that "well done" is too small to encapsulate all that Alaya has done. Alaya debuted in Bollywood with her appearance in the 2020 movie, Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.