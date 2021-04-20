Pooja Bedi Slams Trolls Criticising Her Medical Advice And Questioning Her Qualifications

Actress Pooja Bedi was trolled after she took to Twitter and shared a piece of medical advice with fans amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The actress slammed a bunch of users who criticised her for sharing medical advice and questioned her qualifications. Pooja Bedi expressed her 'personal viewpoints' on keeping the ‘elderly’s & those with comorbidities safe under a lockdown protocol.’ She even elaborated about how it is crucial for the economy of everyone to start working amid the second wave of the virus.

Pooja Bedi hits back at trolls criticizing her medical advice

Pooja also shared towards the end that ‘Stress, lack of exercise, fear & financial losses only amplifies illness.’ Soon after her post, netizens were quick enough to respond and asked her authority on giving medical advice to the people. “Did anyone see Ph.D.'s in economics or health science or both in her bio?” Pooja slammed the user with her befitting reply and wrote, “But I'm sure u can see care, concern, positive intent in my tweets. What u see is largely dependent on what you WANT to.”

Another user vented his anger and wrote how people are suffering due to the pandemic. He also wrote that the young will never go to elderly parents or grandparents after stepping out of the house, so her tweet was completely baseless. “ Pooja who believes exercising and releasing off the negative energies, laid stress on keeping a positive mindset. “everyone CAN and should exercise. And keep a positive state of mind and have the right to earn a livelihood. How can companies afford to keep employees? How many jobs have been lost? Especially in the travel & hospitality sector.”

A third user chimed in and asked the actress to take up the responsibility of giving out an ‘expert advice’ and the repercussions that follow when people abide by her advice as a ‘public personality.’ Throwing a sharp sarcastic reply, Pooja wrote, “Is govt or vaccine company taking responsibility for everyone who dies after taking a vaccine?”

In between responding to the Twitter users, Pooja also shared an alternative medicine infographic on the most appropriate mask people can use at this time. Pn receiving such hateful comments on her Twitter feeds, the actress shared a post on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “The comments on my previous posts have revealed how many People despise those with wealth, health, positivity & mental freedom. Please study subconscious programming & the law of attraction. What u despise...you will never attract for yourself. So be careful of what ui despise.” Further, making her stand clear, Pooja wrote, “If u live in a state of panic & fear you will only attract more of it & more reasons 2 b angry & fearful. Stop the negative cycle/spiral NOW! Focus on Good vibrations Positive state of mind Healthy food The healing power of nature These can be everyone's reality!”

