Pooja Bedi's E-commerce Website Hacked; Receives Ransom Demands

Film actor Pooja Bedi on Monday said her e-commerce website registered in Goa had been hacked by some people who threatened to sell drugs on the site if she did not pay them ransom. In a series of tweets, Bedi said she had filed a complaint with Goa police's Cyber Crime Cell last week after an earlier hacking incident but the modus operandi was repeated late Sunday night.

"Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night and this time they state if I dont pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered FIR in old goa police cyber cell last week but no action from cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm."

Dear @GoDaddyHelp your team is NOT cooperating with our team for my hacked e-commerce website https://t.co/zjGS86eyQX

Despite my deluxe security on your server & SSL the hacker hacked AGAIN yesterday made ransom demands threatening 2 sell my data& sell DRUGS on my site@GoDaddy — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 5, 2020

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shobhit Saxena said the hacking incident of last week was solved and a fresh probe had begun after Bedi filed a new complaint.

