Check Out Aamir Khan's Unseen Photo On Sets Of Talk Show Reuniting With Pooja Bedi

Recently, Pooja Bedi took to her Instagram to share a picture with Aamir Khan. The actor took a drip down the memory lane as she shared a picture from the sets of her talk show Just Pooja where she sat down with Aamir Khan. Pooja Bedi and Aamir Khan also worked together in the movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander. In the picture, the duo is seen sitting on a couch.

Aamir Khan kept a casual look with a white t-shirt paired with denim, while Pooja Bedi was glammed up in a blue dress. Pooja Bedi also penned a happy note as she posted the picture.

The actor wrote, “Back on sets post 20 years of #jojeetawohisikandar with a #throwback, an on-set photo with @_aamirkhan from my award winning talk show #JustPooja..! Masti then, masti now, masti forever..! 'Devika and Sanju' face to face, #beessaalbaad..! #aamirkhan #poojabedi”. Fans in huge numbers complimented the duo's picture and also appreciated the movie. Take a look at Aamir Khan's unseen picture.

About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a drama film that is loved by the audience for the plot and performances. The film revolves around the lives of two brothers who belong to an economically weaker section of the society. The story speaks about different elements of life, including competition, love, friendship, compassion, and jealousy, amongst others.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is directed by Mansoor Khan, who has also written the story of the film. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander cast includes Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Kiran Zaveri Bhatia, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, and Mamik Singh in pivotal roles. This film was loved by the fans and critics alike as it had a strong storyline and characters.

On the work front

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. For this, he recently flew to Turkey. The film which is set to release on Christmas 2021, is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump. Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is directing this film, while the project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also one of the leads and the 3 Idiots pair is romantically linked in this film too.

