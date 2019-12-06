Pooja Bhatt: As Long As Your Waist Size Is Perfect, Nobody Cares About What's Going Inside

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen who released her book "I Have Never Been (Un) Happier" was seen with her entire family — Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Alia — at an event recently. The family in a heart-to-heart conversation spoke about the struggles, depression, mental health, alcohol addiction and much more. Pooja in the interaction revealed that Alia Bhatt is the only one successful in their family because she hasn't received the 'genetic flaw' (of being honest and straight-forward in public) from Mahesh Bhatt.

Don't want depression to define me, become my identity: Shaheen Bhatt

"We say things as they are and not how the people expect us to say them. And, I think the reason you (Alia) are so successful is that because you have not inherited that exactly like Shaheen and I have. You're able to separate the two. The truth does not go down well in Bollywood. We're living in a fake world which is full of appearances, where people don't want you to say, 'I'm not okay.' They don't give a damn whether you're a cocaine addict or have an alcohol problem. As long as you look okay and show up and your waist size is perfect, nobody cares about what's going inside," Pooja said at the event.

Pooja talks about Shaheen and the 'dysfunctional family'

Pooja Bhatt also said, "I just want to go back to the day when my mother woke me up one afternoon and said, 'Wake up Pooja, You have a sister!' It was 28th of November and my father called her from the hospital when Soni gave birth to Shaheen and it was the moment that I won't forget. People might look at us and say, 'You guys are a very dysfunction family, but I can assure you that our dysfunctionalities are far more functional than most of your functionalities."

Alia Bhatt and sisters Pooja, Shaheen in one frame, Mahesh Bhatt has sweetest reaction

Pooja Bhatt's 'sister' Post

