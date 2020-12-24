Pooja Bhatt Marks Four Years Of Sobriety, Expresses 'gratitude To Life' With A Message

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday celebrated her four years of abstinence from alcohol and said she is grateful towards life for giving her strength to overcome addiction. Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and posted a photograph of a picturesque pink sky, writing it has been marked departure from her earlier lifestyle of spending time in "packed city bars".

"Four years sober today! Earlier it was pink champagne, malt and packed city bars. Now it is pink skies and deserted country roads. What an enriching, searing journey it has been. Gratitude to life and the divine force that has watched over me, kept me true, vulnerable, strong. #sobrietyrocks," the 48-year-old actor wrote.

On Instagram, Pooja wrote, "We live life forward but we understand it backwards.. four years sober today! A milestone,yes. Though plenty more to go. The night I drained a glass of wine and promised myself that would be the last,I ensured from then on,my glass overflowed with life. Gratitude & grace are my constants now. The need for validation from any source whatsoever, a distant past. The Universe conspires to give you more than you could dream of if you muster up the gumption to surrender to a higher force & take responsibility for all your actions."

"To all of you out there who continue to slay your demons,day after day-I salute you & feel honoured to be bound somehow to your journeys. To the ones who fall and get up each time with humility and more resolve I send all my love and compassion. To the ones who say to yourselves and permit others to tell you that ‘you can’t’, I say vehemently “YOU CAN”. Just take the first step and watch yourself truly fly! Much,much love!," she further added.

Pooja Bhatt, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol, previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the "trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself".

Pooja Bhatt was last seen in this year's Sadak 2 in a special appearance. She will next be seen in Bombay Begums, a Netflix series directed by Alankrita Shrivastava.

(With PTI inputs)

