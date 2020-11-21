Last Updated:

On Helen's Birthday, Pooja Bhatt Reveals What She Received From The Dancing Diva

On Helen's 82nd birthday, actor Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to reveal what she received from the dancing diva on her 5th or 6th birthday. 

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Pooja Bhatt

On Helen's 82nd birthday, actor Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to reveal what she received from the dancing diva on her 5th or 6th birthday. Veteran actor-dancer Helen Anne Richardson Khan, popularly known as Helen, rings in her 82nd birthday today, i.e. November 21, 2020.

Pooja Bhatt wrote that Helen gifted her a book of 'Grimms' fairy tales' on her 5th or 6th birthday and she will be forever grateful to the veteran actor for 'infusing her childhood with magic'.

On Helen's birthday, here's a quiz on the life of the 'Golden Lady'

Helen's birthday: Most iconic songs of the star that will never go out of trend

Helen is known for her notable roles in films like Gumnaam, Shikaar, Elaan, Lahu Ke Do Rang and more. Having appeared in over 700 films, in 2009, Helen was awarded with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND