Alia Bhatt recently took the internet by storm by dropping some adorable pictures from her wedding with her longtime actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The couple opted for an intimate in-home ceremony at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. The two tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends. While the couple received warm wishes from the entire film industry, Alia Bhatt's half-sister Pooja Bhatt recently dropped a cute post for the newlyweds.

Actor Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to drop an adorable post for newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The Sadak actor shared a picture of the Mandap from the couple's nuptials. She also added Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's adorable picture and wrote, "Love conquers all!!!". She further added a series of black heart emojis.

Pooja Bhatt also shared some more glimpses of the couple's wedding. Taing to Instagram, she gave a sneak peek of Mahesh Bhatt's Mehendi. The film producer got "Alia" and "Ranbir" along with some wedding bells written on both his palms. Sharing the picture, Pooja Bhatt penned, "Written in the stars.. written on our father’s palms.. etched on hearts, for life & beyond." Fans could not help but shower Mahesh Bhatt with love via the comment section.

Alia Bhatt's sisters are all smiles after her wedding

Alia Bhatt's sisters - Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt - shared a smile at the couple's wedding. Pooja Bhatt shared a selfie with her half-sister Shaheen expressing her happiness at their baby sister's wedding. While Pooja Bhatt stunned in an ivory-coloured ethnic resemble, Shaheen Bhatt chose a pink outfit. In the caption, the Bombay Begums star wrote, "Because we’re happy..". Soni Razdan reacted to the picture and called the sister-duo "Beauties."

Ranbir-Alia's Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at their favourite spot, the balcony of RKs Vastu residence. The couple wore ivory coloured wedding ensembles on their D-day. Taking to her Instagram, Alia surprised her fans by uploading some beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she added.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Facebook/@poojabhatt