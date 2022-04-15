After the grand wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, while the fans are rejoicing the duo’s stunning glimpses from their wedding and public appearance, some of them recently spotted a thrilling piece of detail in Alia’s jewellery which left everyone in awe.

A few hours after the wedding, bride Alia took to her social media to share the first official photos of her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and talked about the new chapter of her life. Following the big news, fans are now curious to know if the couple will have another celebration of their marriage with friends from the film industry.

Alia Bhatt’s jewellery indicates Ranbir’s lucky number

The moment Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled her wedding pictures, it left all her fans in awe of her dreamy pictures and the love between her and Ranbir Kapoor. While the fans and celebrity artists poured in wishes for the duo, some fans spotted an interesting thing in Alia’s wedding jewellery which indicated Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number '8'. As one looks closely at Alia’s kaleere, one could see the number that also denotes ‘infinity.’ On the other hand, a similar one can be spotted in Alia Bhatt’s mangalsutra. Check out the pictures giving a closer glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s chooda, mangalsutra and kaleere.

The couple dodged the usual red colour for wedding attires and set a new trend by opting for white ensembles. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a series of dreamy photos of the couple.

The caption read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt