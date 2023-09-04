Pooja Bhatt Schools Troll For Derogatory Comment About Father Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi

Pooja Bhatt reacted to a social media user who made a derogatory comment about her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle, urging for the release of elephant Joymala. A social media user took this as an opportunity to slam Pooja and made an unsavoury comment on her relationship with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt.

'Wish you the best,' says Pooja Bhatt to netizen

Recently, Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she could be seen standing in a black T-shirt featuring an elephant chained to a post. The text on it read, "Free Joymala. Peta India". Soon after she shared the post, netizens flooded the comments section in support.

However, among all was a user who wrote, "Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego? What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and might. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God.”

On reading the user's comment, Pooja dropped a one-liner reply. She wrote, "May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best." Some fans came to Pooja's defense and asked her to ignore the negativity, while others showered love on her for her recent participation in a reality show.

How is Mahesh Bhatt linked to Parveen Babi?

Parveen Babi was known for starring in hit films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Shaan and Suhaag. Between 70s and 80s, Parveen Babi and Mahesh Bhatt were rumoured to be dating.