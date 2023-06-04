Urvashi Rautela Says 'Bollywood Failed' Parveen Babi As She Begins Prep For Biopic

Urvashi Rautela, in her new Instagram post, seemingly announced her next film, a biopic on Parveen Babi. On Sunday, Rautela shared a post on her Instagram handle informing her fans about the biopic and claimed that Bollywood failed the late actress.

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture that carries the text, "A film By - Wasim M. Khan," and under Parveen Babi's name, we can see "Story Line" written. The actress said that she would make the late actress proud.

"Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB ~ UR. Om Namah Shivay." She added, "Trust the magic of new beginnings."

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section wishing her all the best. A user wrote, "It will be a superhit because you are a hardworking person. Love your acting in every movies." Another wrote, "Thank you for making the movie about #Praveen Babi."

Parveen Babi died in January 2005

(A fan page shared this picture of Parveen Babi | Image: Parveen Babi Fan/Instagram)

Parveen Babi was one of the most renowned actresses of her time. She was considered a fashion icon and was the first Bollywood actress to appear on the cover of TIME magazine in 1976. In a decade-long career, Parveen Babi worked in around 50 films and gave several hits to Bollywood. A few of her films include Majboor, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Kaala Patthar, Namak Halaal among others. The actress died in January 2005 at the age of 50.

Urvashi Rautela, who recently attended Cannes for the biopic, was last seen in the movie The Legend. It marked her debut in the Tamil film industry. The movie co-starred Legend Saravanan, Geethika Tiwary among others. Also, she made a special appearance in the song Wild Saala in Akhil Akkineni's Agent. She gained fame after winning the title of Miss Diva Universe 2015.