Pooja Bhatt Shares An Emotional Note About 'Sadak 2' Penned By Her Father Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her father and other stars of Sadak 2. She also shared an emotional note penned by her father Mahesh Bhatt when they started the ‘final leg’ of their journey. The first picture posted by Pooja was a throwback childhood picture of her with father Mahesh Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt's note for 'Gladiator' Pooja

There were pictures of Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja captured candidly during the making of Sadak 2. In the pictures, Mahesh Bhatt is also seen engaged in a discussion with Sanjay Dutt. There are pictures of the Sadak 2 cast having fun on the sets. Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur can also be spotted in the series of monochrome pictures posted by Pooja Bhatt.

The interesting thing about Pooja’s post was the emotional note that she shared. The note was penned by her father during the making of Sadak 2. The note read, “Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai. Today as we begin the last leg of our journey. I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to.”

In the note, Mahesh Bhatt further stated that if film Sadak 2 works, it belongs to all of the people involved in the making of it, however, if it fails it belongs to him. Calling it a duty and a privilege of the director, he said that all the cast members gave him immense love for which he is very grateful.

Mahesh Bhatt further in the note stated that he loves this film because each of the cast and crew member has made this possible. Mahesh Bhatt ended the note saying, “Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying “Mahesh chalein? “

About Sadak 2

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 released film that had Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after many years. Reportedly, the film is about a man named Ravi (played by Sanjay Dutt) who is depressed.

The film will also show how he helps a young woman, who is out to expose a fake guru running an ashram. Sadak 2 marks the first union of Mahesh Bhatt with both his daughters. Though he has directed Pooja in numerous films, it will be the first time he is directing Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt who starred in Sadak. Sadak 2's release has been announced on Disney+Hotstar and is set to be hit the streaming platform in the next few weeks.

