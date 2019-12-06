Pooja Hegde Shares An Adorable Post On Instagram Which Makes Fans Go 'aww'

Pooja Hegde is a popular name in Indian Cinema who has made waves in Bollywood as well as the South film industry. The actor was last seen in the movie Housefull 4. The reincarnation comedy film is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2019. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda.

After the success of the film, everyone is looking forward to seeing more of Pooja. As her fandom is growing more and more daily, the female star makes sure to treat her fans with glimpses of her personal life through social media. Recently, Pooja Hegde shared a few adorable posts with her mother, Lata Hegde, and fans loved to see it.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram posts with her mother.

The bond between the actor and her mother is inspiring. She is seen going on vacations with mother in several locations. Recently, the mother-daughter pair visited a historic tourist place and the posts that were shared by the actor were just too cute to handle. The mother-daughter duo seems to be having the time of their life with adorable expressions and poses.

Pooja Hegde is seen in a simple top-jeans avatar. The actor donned a wrapped stripe black and white top with denim jeans and shiny white sneakers. The Mohenjo Daro actor completed the look with black sunglasses.

Pooja also shared a sunkissed picture on Instagram.

