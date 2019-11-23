Pooja Hegde Shares Her First Test Look As Rajkumari Mala From Housefull 4

Pooja Hegde was one of the lead actors in the comedy-drama movie Housefull 4, which was released in November in this year. The actor played the role of Rajkumari Mala from the flashback while her modern-day character was Pooja. The actor shared the pictures from her first look test from the movie in the latest post on Instagram.

Here are the posts by Pooja Hedge:

Pooja Hegde shared this picture of herself in the attire of Rajkumari Mala from Housefull 4. In the caption, the actor talked about how this was the first look test for her period look as Rajkumari Mala in the movie. She also shared that she just took out her phone and clicked some pictures of herself in the look in her dressing room. It was for her to see how she looked like. In the end, she asked her fans what do they think of the picture.

In the caption of the post, Pooja talked about how she wanted to keep the makeup of Rajkumari extremely minimal. Hegde shared that she wanted to look fresh, innocent, and true. She revealed that it could be challenging to maintain this brief as a commercial film can let you get carried away. She then thanked her team for their efforts to bring out this look. She also thanked Sajid Nadiadwala for allowing her to able to look natural and beautiful at the same time.

Pooja was a part of this comedy-drama alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda. The movie was directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It earned a whopping ₹ 290 crores in 25 days, according to Box Office India.

