Pooja Hegde To Receive Four Times More Than Her Usual Pay For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Back in February 2020, Pooja Hegde had announced through a tweet that she will be featuring alongside superstar Salman Khan in his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja Hegde is freshly off the boat from the success of her latest film Housefull 4 and will be featuring alongside Prabhas in his 25th film. Looking at the success she has garnered in her career, it is being reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is paying Pooja Hegde four times more than the previous Housefull 4 film, which also produced by Nadiadwala.

Pooja Hegde gets four times more pay for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

A source close to the film has revealed to a leading news daily that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is indeed paying Pooja Hegde four times more than her pay for Housefull 4. The source revealed furthermore that the entertainment industry is success-driven and thus it is only fair that Pooja receives the heavy pay. The source concluded stating that as leading men of the films always tend to raise their fees after a superhit film, it is not a surprise for Pooja Hegde to be receiving a heavy fee for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to go on floors in October 2020. Salman Khan will reportedly feature in a different avatar and Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of a small-town girl. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being directed by Farhad Samji and is scheduled for an Eid 2021 release.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

