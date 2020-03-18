The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pooja Hegde To Receive Four Times More Than Her Usual Pay For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Bollywood News

Pooja Hegde is one of the most successful stars working in the Hindi film industry right now as she is being reported four times more pay for her next film.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde

Back in February 2020, Pooja Hegde had announced through a tweet that she will be featuring alongside superstar Salman Khan in his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja Hegde is freshly off the boat from the success of her latest film Housefull 4 and will be featuring alongside Prabhas in his 25th film. Looking at the success she has garnered in her career, it is being reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is paying Pooja Hegde four times more than the previous Housefull 4 film, which also produced by Nadiadwala. 

Also read: Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi self quarantine after 'Prabhas 20' Georgia schedule

Pooja Hegde gets four times more pay for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

A source close to the film has revealed to a leading news daily that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is indeed paying Pooja Hegde four times more than her pay for Housefull 4. The source revealed furthermore that the entertainment industry is success-driven and thus it is only fair that Pooja receives the heavy pay. The source concluded stating that as leading men of the films always tend to raise their fees after a superhit film, it is not a surprise for Pooja Hegde to be receiving a heavy fee for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also read: Pooja Hegde gets her 'goof mode' on as she was made to wait on the movie sets, watch video

Also read: Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra & others attend special screening of 'Angrezi Medium'

Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to go on floors in October 2020. Salman Khan will reportedly feature in a different avatar and Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of a small-town girl. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being directed by Farhad Samji and is scheduled for an Eid 2021 release. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, and Alaya F bring out their lovely lilac looks for the summer

Also read: Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon & Sara Ali Khan show how to carry a jacket with style

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA