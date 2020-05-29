Pooja Hegde Appreciates Sajid Nadiadwala's Donation To COVID-19 Relief Fund

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 film Mohenjo Daro. The actor is already popular for her distinctive style and is already working with some of the industry's finest actors like Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar. And she's doing it this early in her acting career. The actor recently tweeted to Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda, whom she holds in very high regard.

Sajid and Warda made a generous donation to the COVID-19 relief program. She tweeted thanking Sajid and Warda for showing their generosity by making donations to the relief fund and stated that she’s proud of being a part of NGE family. Check out the tweets below.

#SajidNadiadwala Sir, I am very touched by this act of generosity towards the relief funds. By giving us d extra amount for contributing to d relief funds u have yet again shown us d right way to lead our lives. U are best boss anybody can dream of!❣️ @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/dYfPgUGHqv — Vishwas Shetty (@Being_Shetty) April 6, 2020

A Twitter user tweeted thanking Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala in one of his tweets. The above tweet is the same addressing the relief fund donation made by the Nadiadwala family. This also caught Pooja Hegde’s attention and she tweeted her reply as well. She gave her regards for their deed and also spoke highly of them.

She wrote " What a great deed Sajid Sir & @WardaNadiadwala Bhabs. May you empower many more people around you! We are in this together! Proud to be a part of the #NGEFamily " Check out the tweet below.

What a great deed Sajid Sir & @WardaNadiadwala Bhabs. May you empower many more people around you! We are in this together! Proud to be a part of the #NGEFamily ❤️ @NGEMovies #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/qsWBwMEEx7 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 7, 2020

In the above tweet, Pooja Hegde thanked the Nadiadwala group for their generosity. As seen from the tweet, Hegde holds them in very high regard and she also said in the tweet that she is proud to be a part of the NGE group. Like all of us, Pooja is also staying home and doing her part to promote social distancing.

Hegde starred in the movie Housefull 4, which was produced by the Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment group (NGE), which is her affiliation with the NGE. In 2019, rumours broke out that she has signed three films with the Nadiadwala group. On the work front, Pooja Hegde is set to appear in the movie Most Eligible Bachelor, which is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. She is also set to appear in a movie with Prabhas, which is reportedly set in the 70s.

