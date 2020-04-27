When Pooja Hegde Expressed Her Gratitude To Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Lockdown

Pooja Hegde is known for her outstanding performances in movies. She kickstarted her journey with the Tamil flick, Mugamoodi in the year 2012. The actor shot to stardom with her performance in Mohenjo Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan and has been giving the audience some blockbuster movies including Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, and many more.

Pooja Hegde is very active on social media. She makes sure she keeps her fans entertained and updated about her daily routines. A couple of weeks back she took to her Twitter page to appreciate all the medical and health care workers and other frontiers for their incredible work to fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Actor Pooja Hegde, a couple of weeks back, penned a beautiful message that was dedicated to all the health care professionals including the doctors, nurses, and the staff working in clinics working across India for their excellent and massive contribution the society. Not only that, but she also thanked other essential workers including sanitation workers and people battling the pandemic crises. The actor gives due credit to all the workers for their mammoth task and incredible works.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Popular Instagram Pictures That Grabbed Massive Attention

Check out the tweet shared by Pooja Hegde

A big thank you to all health care professionals.Thank you to all the other essential workers, sanitation workers, people battling with COVID-19 out there, today the country applauds you ❤️ What a beautiful day this has been. #janatacurfew #goosebumps pic.twitter.com/CqpJRJ4Dy6 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Journey In Hindi Film Industry So Far | Check Movies

Credit given when credit is due...yesterday my building and all the other buildings on our road was sprayed with disinfectant...great initiative in our fight against the COVID-19.. well done @ShelarAshish ji. 👏🏼 What a mammoth task it must be 👏🏼 #StayHome #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/vvbyluYg5b — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 4, 2020

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Pics With Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu And Jr. NTR Are Visual Treat For Fans

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Thoughts On Working With Prabhas In 'Jaan'; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.