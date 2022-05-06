Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her first film. The stills were from the sets of her 1978 film Trishul where she had shared the screen space with Bollywood legends Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The 60-year-old star, former Miss India became popular after she starred in the 1979 film Noorie. Given her illustrious career graph, the star clocked 44 years in the industry and celebrated the joyous milestone with the throwback picture.

Poonam Dhillon clocks 44 years in cinema

The actor in her caption revealed that she was 16-years-old when she bagged her first film and it became a major break in her career that got her fame and recognition. In one of the stills from the film, Poonbam can be seen dressed as a bride as she hugs Amitabh while the other picture shows her posing with the entire star cast.

"My first film was released on May 5th -when I was about 16 years old... Never thought it will be my career, that I will grow to love so dearly. 44 years have passed - I have done films, TV, theater, and now OTT - Thank you God for this wonderful journey, and thank you all for the love bestowed over the years. Thanks to my media friends too," she wrote alongside the picture.

Though the pictures brought back many memories from the past, fans were quick to guess the name of the film while sharing their love. One of the users recalled the fondest memories from the film and wrote, "You were so cute in Trishul and went on to become such a wonderful actress. You were beautiful then and are just as beautiful now." Another user hailed her innocence in the pictures and wrote, "I Love You, Poonam Ji, Very Much - Your Decent act and your polite look have always been an admiration - and to be Frank I was in love with you from the movies like Noorie." A third follower of the actor also expressed love and wrote, "Proud of you Beautiful, you are still the same."

For the unversed, Trishul is a revenge drama film, written by Salim–Javed and produced by Gulshan Rai. It features music by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, with lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi. The film focuses on the intertwined stories of three main characters, portrayed by Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.Trishul was the second-top-grossing Indian film of 1978, after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

IMAGE: Instagram/poonam_dhillon_