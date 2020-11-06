Poonam Pandey Controversy: Goa Police Inspector Suspended For Allowing The Photoshoot

The Poonam Pandey controversy regarding an obscene photoshoot at a government-owned location has been making the headlines for the past few days. Poonam Pandey is popularly known for her bold Instagram photos. The controversy started when the locals of Canacona objected when the model trespassed a government property and was found shooting an obscene video. The locals said it was a misuse of the location and lodged an FIR against the actor.

Goa police inspector suspended for allowing Poonam Pandey’s semi-nude photoshoot

The Goa Police detained the actor on Thursday. A Goa police inspector was also suspended for allowing Poonam Pandey to conduct the photoshoot on the location. This photoshoot was done earlier this year and since the pictures surfaced on the actor's Instagram, the locals of Canacona created havoc upon the obscene photos. The residents took to the streets calling out for a lockdown in the area until any action was taken. The police have received six complaints about the shoot including some which have sought Pandey to be named as an offender.

The state water resources department on Tuesday filed a police complaint accusing “unknown persons” of trespassing its property, shooting and circulating an obscene video. A short video was also recorded at the site during the shoot, which prompted police to file a case against “unknown persons” under Indian Penal Code’s Section 294 for obscenity. Deputy police superintendent Nelson Albuquerque told the protesters on Thursday that they have suspended the inspector who allegedly facilitated the actor to conduct the photoshoot at the Canacona Reservoir.

The police are likely to question Pandey and her husband Sam Ahmed Bombay about the shoot. Poonam Pandey recently was detained by the police. She was detained by the officials from Calangute police station and was later handed over to the personnel from the Canacona police station where the FIR against the actor was lodged.

Poonam Pandey's recent controversy has made fans wonder if people are more open to nude pictures of men than women. When actor Milind Soman posted a nude photo while running on a beach in Goa, he received praise for his fit body even at the age of 55. There were quite a few netizens who raised this point and supported Poonam Pandey:

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

Double standards!

Nude man being praised @milindrunning and nude women @pandeypoonam20 being criticized in the same place.(Goa)

Why can't both receive the equal treatment.#PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/qNsUZOfmZ9 — Dheeraj.S.Panicker (@therealdheera) November 5, 2020

Wrote yesterday on how lucky Milind Soman was - as a man, as a beloved supermodel - to nonchalantly slip in a nude picture of himself online for all to swoon over. Something that's only a utopian dream for a woman in India. #MilindSoman #PoonamPandey https://t.co/siXCNslkwW — Tanvi Akhauri (@akhauri_) November 5, 2020

Exactly one day later, Poonam Pandey has been booked by the Goa Police for alleged "obscenity" - ironically, for a shoot at the beach.



The hypocrisy is GLARING#MilindSoman #PoonamPandey https://t.co/0hWVWQhWzf — Tanvi Akhauri (@akhauri_) November 5, 2020



