Poonam Pandey Booked By Goa Forward Party After Shooting Obscene Video

Actor Poonam Pandey has been making headlines recently for her run-ins with the law. The actor/model has now landed up in another legal trouble. Pooja had returned from Goa to Mumbai recently after completing her shoot. Now, the women's wing of the Goa Forward party has filed a complaint against the actor for dimming obscene sequences at the Chapoli Dam. On the other hand, an unnamed personality has also been charged for shooting the vulgar video. The complaint has been lodged at the Canacona Police Station in Southern Goa.

FIR against Poonam Pandey

The report was first made public by ANI who tweeted - ''FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.'' The actor/model is known for filming and sharing racy videos on her Instagram and other social media platforms. One glance on her social media accounts makes it evident that obscenity has been a part of her staple brand of content. However, Poonam Pandey or any of her representatives have not yet stepped forward and shared a comment.

Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Actor-model Poonam Pandey had announced her marriage with Sam Bombay back in late September 2020. The actor had left for Goa with Sam back then itself. However, on September 22, 2020, Pandey had gotten her husband arrested by the Goa police and filed an FIR against him on grounds of threatening, assaulting, and molestation. Film producer Sam Bombay had then received bail on the surety of 20,000 and was asked to report to Canacona police station for four days after the imprisonment and was advised to not interfere with the witness (Poonam Pandey) in any form.

However, the two had gotten back together quickly. The actor had then expressed in a statement that they are trying to iron out things and sort them out. She also expressed that things got blown out of proportion. She had concluded her statement saying that she is happy with Sam Bombay and her marriage.

