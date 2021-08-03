Portraying 'Shershaah' Captain Vikram Batra On Screen A Dream Come True: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah has been creating quite a buzz ever since its trailer launch. The trailer was launched on Kargil Vijay Diwas and the fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Sidharth recently took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film. In the video, the actor said that becoming Shershaah was a dream come true for the young boy in him.

Sidharth Malhotra shares his experience of working in Shershaah

He said that it is the first time he is playing a real-life character. He added, "I think the biggest obstacles all of us face is fear and Capt. Vikram Batra broke that and said it with style and confidence by saying ,'Yeh Dil Maange More, sir'."

Sidharth also acknowledged that out of all his films, it is 'Shershaah' on which he has spent the maximum amount of time prepping, both physically and mentally. The director of the film, Vishnuvardhan, said that the team got firsthand information about Captain Vikram Batra with the help of Colonel Sanjeev Jamwal, who served in the army with him and was also one of his close friend. He helped them to know anything and eveything about how Captain Vikram Batra was, how he used to behave and how he talked.

Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian Army's history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army.

The movie will feature Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra along with Kiara Advani in a lead role. The movie will also feature Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Shershaah was all set to have a theatrical release in July this year, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year. The movie will also mark director Vishnuvardhan's debut in Hindi films.

(Image - sidmalhotra/Instagram and SherShaahFilm/Twitter)

