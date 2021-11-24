Post 'Dhamaka' Success, Kartik Aaryan Jets Off To Delhi To Resume 'Shehzada' Shoot

Kartik Aaryan who is receiving smashing reviews for his latest release Dhamaka is all set to resume shooting for his next film Shehzada. The actor jetted off to Delhi for the Rohit Dhawan directorial. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture from the airport where he can be seen posing happily with his luggage.

In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in casuals, as he holds his luggage while posing. While captioning the post, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wrote, “Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours.” The actor has already wrapped the first schedule of the film. He had announced the same with a picture on Instagram. “And that's happy director Because Of Me. Schedule wrap (sic),” he wrote while sharing a picture with director Rohit.

Kartik Aaryan jets off to Delhi to resume Shehzada shoot

Kartik Aaryan announced his film Shehzada, earlier this month. The actor announced the upcoming movie via Instagram and also revealed the film will be released on November 4, 2022. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." Sharing the same image, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Superly excited to be a part of #Shehzada. In cinemas on 4th November 2022!" The film also casts Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Rathee.

Meanwhile, his latest release Dhamaka has been receiving rave reviews from the public. The story of the Ram Madhvani directorial revolves around Arjun Pathak, an ex-TV anchor. As he receives a call from a terrorist, it gives him a chance to come back like an anchor. However, his seat comes with several challenges and also at the cost of the lives of his loved ones. The film was also screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India after the film's release.

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The film is based on the 2013 film The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has a list of films lined up including Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Captain India with Hansal Mehta.

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan