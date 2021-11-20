'Dhamaka': Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Film's IMDb Rating; Thanks Fans For The Response

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding on the success of his latest thriller offering titled Dhamaka in which he played the intense role of Arjun Pathak, a prime time news anchor. Not only the ardent fans of the actor but the entire film fraternity appeared smitten by the actor's broody and serious role as they commended his acting chops showcased in the film. After opening to rave reviews on Netflix, the actor has finally unveiled the exceptional IMDb ratings of the film.

Taking to his Instagram on November 20, the 30-year-old actor revealed the IMDb ratings of Dhamaka. With a score of 8.9, the movie has managed to achieve quite a big score on the website. Moreover, he also shared the film's rating on Google Reviews where it achieved a score of 4.5. Expressing his happiness on the same, the actor wrote, "Thank you for a Dhamaka -daar response 🔥Humbled 🙏🏻[sic]."

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Dhamaka's IMDb rating

More on Dhamaka

The movie was received exceptionally well among the audience as well as the Bollywood fraternity. After the special screening of the movie many celebrities namely Alaya F, Ayuhsmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and more showed praises on social media for the film and the actor's performance. Many ardent fans of the actor also dedicated the auspicious festival of Kartik Purnima to celebrate the success of Dhamaka.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Actors like Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan are played significant roles. The movie follows Pathak's plight in trying to protect his wife while performing his professional duties after receiving a call from a terrorist about a bomb threat. Based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, the film was released on Netflix on November 19.

(Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)