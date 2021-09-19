Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K To Commence Shooting Soon

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen on screen for an untitled science fiction film helmed by Nag Ashwin. The project that is tentatively named Project K will also feature Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika starrer will commence in November.

As per a tweet by film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, who will be sharing screen space for the first time in Project K, will soon commence the shooting of the movie. According to reports, the film’s shoot will begin in November with the entire cast and will go on for a whole year. The makers are expecting to wrap the science fiction film by the end of 2022. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan began shooting for the film in July itself while Deepika wrapped up Shakun Batra’s untitled project and Prabhas will soon wrap up his mythological film Adipurush. The lead actors will soon join the cast of Project K in Hyderabad.

Regular shoot of #ProjectK to commence from November.



Film will be shot for the whole of next year.



Approximately 12-13 months of shoot planned.



Entire cast to join the sets from Nov 2021.#AmitabhBachchan #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone #NagAshwin — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon be seen in the period romance film Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. He will also be seen in the Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana).

While Deepika Padukone will be producing and starring in '83, a sports film about India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. She has also begun the shoot for her movie Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Fighter is the country's first-ever aerial action drama that will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces. She will also be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama.

(Image: Instagram/actorprabhas/PTI)