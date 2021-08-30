Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' Clocks 2 Years, Latter Shares 'precious Memories'

Prabhas and Sharddha Kapoor Saaho recently completed two years of its release. Saaho was produced on a budget of ₹350 crores and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. The movie was shot across the globe including countries like India, United Arab Emirates, Romania and Austria and the Prabhas starrer also had a worldwide release. The movie marked Prabhas and Shraddha's debut in the Hindi and South Indian film industry respectively. As the movie clocked two years and the female lead shared 'special memories' of the movie.

Saaho clocks 2 years, Shraddha Kapoor shares precious memories

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action thriller film Saaho was released in 2019 and now, the film has completed two years. Shraddha took to her Instagram and shared a collage of her precious memories from the sets of the action flick. The collage included several behind-the-scenes images of the cast and crew members.

The movie follows the story of an undercover agent and his partner, who are in search of a thief who has stolen 2,000 crore rupees. Soon, they realise that the case is linked to the death of a crime lord and emerging gang war.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's next untitled project with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will mark the maiden collaboration of Shraddha and Ranbir. Prabhas has a series of upcoming movies, he will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, a period romance film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

He will also be seen in an Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush will be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

(Image Credits: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram)