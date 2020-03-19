Prabhas And Tamannah's Most Memorable Songs From Their Films

Prabhas was last seen in the Sujeeth-directorial, Saaho. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and marked the Bollywood debut of Prabhas. The film was a huge hit at the box office and crossed the ₹350 crore mark.

Over the years, Prabhas has starred in several blockbuster films that have gone on to become some of the most memorable films of recent times. He has also acted opposite several female actors as well but fans have always loved his pairing with Tamannaah. The pair had also come together for Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which was an enormous hit at the box office.

Fans have also eyed the chemistry that the duo share on the silver screen. The songs of Prabhas and Tamannaah have always been a fan favourite. Take a look at some of the blockbuster songs of the duo until now.

Songs starring Prabhas and Tamannaah

1. Keka- Rebel (2012)

The song Keka was one of the most popular numbers from the 2012 hit action flick, Rebel. The song featured Prabhas and Tamannaah trying to ace some engaging dance moves. The song saw Prabhas trying to woo Tamannah throughout the song. The song was sung by Bollywood playback singer Benny Dayal along with Lloyd Paul, Sathyan and Naresh Iyer.

2. Dheevara- Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Dheevara is one of the most memorable songs from the entire Baahubali soundtrack. The lyrics of the song were mostly in Sanksrit and the chorus were shlokas recited by Jambavan to Hanuman in Hindu mythology. The song featured Tamannaah as a fairy trying to lead Prabhas on the right path. The song was highly praised for its scenic locations which made a special place in the hearts of fans.

3. Orinayano- Rebel (2012)

Orinayano was a dance number featuring the lead actors of the film, Prabhas and Tamannah. Both the actors were attempting their hand at trying some deadly dance moves. The song was sung by Malathy Lakshman and Vijay Prakash of Hosanna fame.

