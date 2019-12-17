Times When Prabhas And Anushka Shetty's Link Up And Wedding Rumours Hit The Headlines

Prabhas is a star who shot to fame across the nation post his Baahubali release. But long before that, he was already an established name in the Tollywood industry. Along with him, Anushka Shetty also gained wide popularity throughout the country. Starring in multiple films together including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Mirchi and more, the fans love seeing the duo share the same screen-space. Due to their fans’ love for them, there were even link-up marriage rumours about the two. Here are a few times when the duo made the headlines.

Dating Rumours

Prabhas recently reacted to the dating rumours that had been doing the rounds. The star has been time and again linked up with his Baahubali co-star, Anushka Shetty. Reacting to it in an interview, the star said that he thinks that the rumours will only stop when Anushka or he gets married to someone else. He joked saying that he will just call her up and say that either you get married or I will get married.

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Jaan': All The Latest Updates About The Romantic Drama

Wedding Rumours

When dating was not enough for the fans, the fans even linked them up and even started up wedding rumours. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the star opened up about those rumours. He rubbished all those rumours and said that he is good friends with Shetty for the last eight years. On a popular talk show, he confessed that Anushka Shetty is his preferred choice of co-star when he was asked to pick between Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Kajal Aggarwal.

ALSO READ | Prabhas Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Mohan Babu

House hunting Rumours

A lot of publications reported that the Saaho actor was house hunting with his rumoured beau Anushka Shetty. It reportedly said that the couple was looking for a property in Los Angeles. Rubbishing the rumours, the star told a news publication that if there was something going on, they would have spotted them together somewhere in two years. He also added that he can't help it if people don't want to believe them.

ALSO READ | Anushka Shetty Being Pampered By Her Brothers Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

ALSO READ | Anushka Shetty: All You Need To Know About Her Next Film Nishabdham

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.