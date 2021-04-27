Prabhas' Pan-world Film Directed By Nag Ashwin Postponed To October: Reports

The second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in every part of the country and with new lockdowns and restrictions in place, a number of film shoots have been indefinitely postponed. One of the films to be affected by the pandemic is Nag Ashwin's pan-world film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Here is everything you need to know about the delay in the shoot of this magnum opus and much more.

Prabhas' new movie delayed

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Nag Ashwin's next movie, which is yet to be named, has been postponed from July to October amidst the steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The magnum opus, which is being made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crores, will be set against the backdrop of the World War and the sci-fi apocalyptic movie will be India's first pan-world film, ie, it will release in English, other than Indian regional languages.

A source close to the film said that the current covid wave has taken a toll on the schedule of both Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, with their prior commitments getting delayed. The source added that even director Nag Ashwin is taking longer than expected to complete the pre-production work, and he doesn’t want to pace up the things just to take the film on floors. Therefore, it has been decided to postpone the film to October, keeping all the above reasons in mind.

Prabhas' movies

Prabhas has quite a few films in his kitty at the moment. apart from Nag Ashwin's pan world film. He is all set to share screen space with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. It was on Valentine's Day when the makers of the film unveiled its teaser. The upcoming movie is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly. Prabhas will also be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Adipurush, where he will portray the character of Lord Ram, while Kriti will be seen as Sita and Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan would play Laxman and Raavan respectively. Adipurush is set to be a 3D film with one of the highest budgets in the Indian film industry. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously, and will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages too.

Image Credits: Actor Prabhas Official Instagram Account