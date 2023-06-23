Did Prabhas Reject Om Raut's Idea Of Making Adipurush In 2 Parts?

Om Raut directed Adipurush released in theatres on June 16. The film debuted with a record breaking opening weekend and has since collected Rs 410 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, a rumour of Adipurush initially being planned as a two-part series has surfaced online.

Adipurush is Prabhas and Om Raut’s first collaboration. According to reports, the director intended to split the film into two parts. The total length of the film footage was reportedly approximately three hours and twenty minutes. Om wanted to continue filming for another month, which would help him extend the runtime.

(Om Raut with Prabhas | Image: Om Raut/Twitter)

Given that two-hour films are now popular, Raut intended to break the narrative into two parts. However, his plan couldn’t come into fruition. Did you know that Prabhas was the reason behind it?

As per reports, Raut planned to shoot and release Adipurush in two parts, but Prabhas rejected the idea. Prabhas persuaded the director and the team that a two-part approach would not be appropriate for the film. As a result, the creators decided to scrap their plans. With a good start at the box office, the movie is looking to break even at the box office by the end of its first week run.

Meanwhile, Adipurush had a record-breaking opening weekend both in India and internationally, but the movie's revenues dropped in the weekdays. There has been some criticism over its dialogues. However, within 2 days of its release, the makers announced their decision to alter them and re-issue the new prints in cinema halls. The makers also lowered the ticket prices to attract more footfalls. The tickets for the 3D version will be available for Rs 150 on June 22 and 23.