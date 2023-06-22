Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Breaches Rs 400 Crore Mark

Prabhas starrer Adipurush released in cinema halls in India in multiple languages, on June 16. It registered a mega opening weekend collection at the box office, both in domestic and worldwide markets. Riding on the hype created ahead of its theatrical debut, the mythological drama has now breached the Rs 400 cr mark in six days since its release.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush makers have slashed ticket prices for a limited time frame to attract footfall.

Some dialogues in the movie have been altered after public backlash.

The movie has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Footfall for Adipurush dips over the week

Though Adipurush opened to record-breaking numbers in India and across the world on its opening weekend, the earnings of the film took a hit over the following week. Negative word-of-mouth and backlash over some dialogues have affected the film's business. In spite of the criticism though, Adipurush has crossed the Rs 400 crore benchmark at the worldwide box office.

As per PTI, breakdown of official numbers show that figures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are significantly lower than what the film made on its opening weekend: Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and three. In contrast, it earned Rs 35 crore on Monday and Rs 20 crore (gross figures) on Tuesday. The collection on Wednesday was also in the same range.

(Adipurush released in cinema halls on June 16 | Image: T-Series)

The makers shared that in six days, gross earnings stand at Rs 410 crore globally. Though the film has not performed as expected, it will still do more business before new titles hit big screens in the upcoming weeks. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film picks up pace

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have been doing steady business at the box office since its release on June 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh estimated that ZHZB could very well do a lifetime biz of Rs 80 crore. The film seems to have received a new lease of life in the absence of other comparable options for movie goers.