Prabhas Starrer 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' Won These Awards And Accolades

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, most popularly known as Prabhas, is one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the nation. The actor has worked in multi-lingual movies and has also gained a lot of love from the audience in the country. Prabhas has given the nation some of the best Telugu and Tamil language movies. Prabhas made his debut in acting with the 2002 Telugu action drama, Eeswar. Prabhas is majorly recognised nation-wide for playing the lead character in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action movie Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), that is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie till date. The second part of the movie, Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) reportedly earned 10 billion, becoming the highest-grossing movie in India. Here are the awards and nominations won by Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. Read ahead to know more-

Baahubali: The Conclusion awards and nominations

Awards

Filmfare Award for Best Director- Telugu 2018 won by S. S. Rajamouli

National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment 2018

Filmfare award for Best Film- Telugu 2018

Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress- Telugu 2018 won by Ramya Krishnan

Filmfare Award for Best Music Director- Telugu 2018 won by M. M. Keeravani

Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor- Telugu 2018 won by Rana Daggubati

National Film Award for Special Effects 2012 won by Johannes Sverrisson

Filmfare Award for Best Cinematographer- South 2018 won by Senthil Kumar

National Film Award for Best Action Direction 2018 won by Lee Whittaker and Kecha Khamphakdee

Filmfare Award for Best Art Director- South 2018 won by Sabu Cyril

Nominations

Filmfare Award for Best Actor- Telugu 2018 nominated Prabhas for his performance

Filmfare Award for Best Actress- Telugu 2018 nominated Anushka Shetty for her performance

Asian Film Award for Best Visual Effects 2018 nominated Ankur Sachdev

Asian Film Award for Best Costume Design 2018 nominated Rama Rajamouli and Prashanti Tipirneni

About Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

Baahubali: The Conclusion is an S. S. Rajamouli’s directorial. The movie is written by Vijayendra Prasad and S. S. Rajamouli. The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the son of Bahubali, Shiva, who learns about his heritage and begins to look for more answers. His story is exposed to past events that had been unfolded in the Mahishmati Kingdom.

