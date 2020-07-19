Prabhas Starrer 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' Won These Awards And Accolades

Quick links:
Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, most popularly known as Prabhas, is one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the nation. The actor has worked in multi-lingual movies and has also gained a lot of love from the audience in the country. Prabhas has given the nation some of the best Telugu and Tamil language movies. Prabhas made his debut in acting with the 2002 Telugu action drama, Eeswar. Prabhas is majorly recognised nation-wide for playing the lead character in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action movie Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), that is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie till date. The second part of the movie, Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) reportedly earned 10 billion, becoming the highest-grossing movie in India. Here are the awards and nominations won by Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. Read ahead to know more-
Baahubali: The Conclusion is an S. S. Rajamouli’s directorial. The movie is written by Vijayendra Prasad and S. S. Rajamouli. The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the son of Bahubali, Shiva, who learns about his heritage and begins to look for more answers. His story is exposed to past events that had been unfolded in the Mahishmati Kingdom.
