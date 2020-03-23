Prakash Raj Pays His Staff Advance Salaries Till May Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Read Post

Actor turned politician Prakash Raj took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to share that he has paid his staff advance salaries till May. He also wrote that he will continue to do more with what he can afford.

Making an appeal to his followers, the actor also wrote that this is the time to give back to life and to stand by one another.

Prakash Raj's post read: “#janathacurfew ... looked into my reserve funds. Paid advance salaries to empower all my farm .. house .. film production .foundation and Personel staff up to month of MAY... finalised a way to give at least half salaries to daily wage workers of my three films stopped due to social distancing .. I’m not done yet .. will continue to do more with what I can afford .. request each one of you who can afford to help needy around you... time to give back to life.. time to stand by one another.”

#JanathaCurfew .. what I did today .. let’s give back to life .. let’s stand together.🙏🙏 #justasking pic.twitter.com/iBVW2KBSfp — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, recently the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for daily wage workers, prompted by a suggestion from Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha.

In film distributor Rajesh Thadani's view, the first quarter of 2020 has been the "worst" in terms of business.

READ | 'Sonam Kapoor looks like a patient,' fan points out; 'Neerja' actor reveals the truth

"It'll take a while to become normal. The impact will be huge on the second quarter as well. Right now, the shutdown is for 15 days but if the cases go up cinema houses won't open up. The loss is of Rs 400-500 crore for the films that were supposed to release in the first quarter," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.