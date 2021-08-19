Prakash Raj Starts 'Ponniyin Selvan' Shooting With Mani Ratnam And Karthi Post Surgery

Actor Prakash Raj, who has a couple of films lined up in his kitty, has resumed work after his shoulder surgery. On August 18, the actor joined the sets of Ponniyin Selvan with Karthi and director Mani Ratnam. After landing in Gwalior, Prakash shared that they are on their way to shoot in Orchha, a town in the Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh, for the new schedule of the film. He took to Twitter and shared a picture while posing with the director Mani Ratnam and actor Karthi from Gwalior airport.

Prakash Raj starts shooting for next film post shoulder surgery

The actor who is known to play villainous roles in films recently underwent a surgery for his shoulder after suffering a tiny fracture. He flew to Hyderabad to get the surgery done and has been recuperating at home for the past few days. Now, the actor is all set to resume the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan. While sharing the picture, Prakash wrote, “BACK to work .. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan (sic)". On August 11, Prakash Raj took to social media to share a photo of himself recovering from surgery. He thanked his fans for their love and prayers. After a week of resting, Prakash Raj resumed work. "The devil is back successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and hugs. Thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon (sic)”, he wrote then. The 56-year-old actor had tripped and injured himself at his Kovalam house.

BACK to work .. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan .. pic.twitter.com/0RjfonSc4l — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 18, 2021

According to various media reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of Sundara Cholar in Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sarathkumar in important roles. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan will release in 2022. The list of upcoming Prakash Raj's movies includes Major, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

IMAGE: PRAKASHRAAJ/Twitter