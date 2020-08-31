Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute To 'The Great Statesman'

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday in an army hospital, his son Abhijit informed. He was 84. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

Mourning the former president's demise, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, and others took to their Twitter handles to extend condolences. Taapsee wrote, "Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir 🙏🏼 #PranabMukherjee" [sic]

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "दुखद बहुत दुःखद!!भगवान श्री प्रणव मुखर्जी जी की आत्मा को शांति दे !! एक अविरस्मरणिय यात्रा का समापन बहुत सारे योगदान जीवित रहेंगे !! 🙏🙏" [sic]

India loses a great statesman & respected leader 🙏 My condolences to the family.#PranabMukherjee — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 31, 2020

Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers. https://t.co/nMnLj5g3Wt pic.twitter.com/FZVNEo8eh5 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 31, 2020

Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DKcc9en3sJ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 31, 2020

Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul. #PranabMukherjee @CitiznMukherjee Om Shanti.🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 31, 2020

Very sad to hear of the demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee..Wonderful statesman and leader and a man who built an incredible political legacy over the years. Deepest condolences to his family🙏🏼 May his soul RIP. #PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/kGYpuFRUSH — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support. "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

