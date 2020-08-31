Last Updated:

Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute To 'The Great Statesman'

Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday in an army hospital, his son Abhijit informed. Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute.

Chetna Kapoor
Pranab Mukherjee

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday in an army hospital, his son Abhijit informed. He was 84. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

Mourning the former president's demise, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, and others took to their Twitter handles to extend condolences. Taapsee wrote, "Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir 🙏🏼 #PranabMukherjee" [sic]

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "दुखद बहुत दुःखद!!भगवान श्री प्रणव मुखर्जी जी की आत्मा को शांति दे !! एक अविरस्मरणिय यात्रा का समापन बहुत सारे योगदान जीवित रहेंगे !! 🙏🙏" [sic]

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support. "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

