Amit Shah 'deeply Anguished' By Pranab Mukherjee's Demise; Extends Deepest Condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mourned the loss of former President Pranab Mukherjee asserting that his demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday. He was 84.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah stated that Pranab Mukherjee's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland and further expressed his deepest condolences to his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Amit Shah added that Pranab Mukherjee's distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

Pranab Mukherjee's deteriorating health

Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

