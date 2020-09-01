Pranab Mukherjee's Death: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Other Celebs Pay Tributes

On August 31, former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, aged 84, passed away in an army hospital, as confirmed by his son Abhijit. Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017. Soon after the news broke out, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, among others, paid their last tributes to the veteran politician and mourned his demise on social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra mourns the loss

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle to mourn the loss of Pranab Mukherjee. Sharing a picture of herself with the late politician, Priyanka Chopra, in her note, mentioned that the former president of India’s contributions towards the ‘growth of the country’ will be remembered. More so, she also called Pranab Mukherjee ‘a visionary leader’. Take a look:

A visionary, leader and the former President of India Hon Shri Pranab Mukherjee Sir. Your contributions towards the growth of our nation will forever be remembered. ðŸ™ðŸ½ Heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/8XWgxKbAWY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 31, 2020

Anupam Kher expresses grief

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a picture of himself with the Pranab Mukherjee, expressing his grief of the veteran politician’s demise. In his note, Anupam Kher also recalled the time when Pranab Mukherjee lauded him for his ‘comedy’ in movies. Take a look:

Angad Bedi recalls his visit

Sharing a picture of Pranab Mukherjee from an event, actor Angad Bedi mourned the late politician’s demise on Instagram and also recalled his memories with him. In his caption, Bedi mentioned that ‘he had the privilege of having an audience with Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’. Take a look:

Mahesh Babu offers condolences

Recently, South Indian actor Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle to confess that he was ‘saddened to hear’ about the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. Calling the veteran politician ‘intellectual and inspiring’, Mahesh Babu offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Take a look:

Saddened to hear about the demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The nation mourns one of its most intellectual and inspiring leaders. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones in this hour of grief. ðŸ™ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the loss

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to mourn Pranab Mukherjee’s loss. The actor shared a picture of the late politician and wrote: ‘RIP’. Take a look:

(Image credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

