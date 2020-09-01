India Demands Tangible Action On UNSC Reform; Bats For Africa And Exposes Unnamed China

In a letter to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, India has once again demanded concrete action on UNSC reforms, stating that the process has lagged on for over a decade. India's letter comes in reference to 'Common African Position' - that talks about the aspirations of the African counties to get their rightful place in an expanded UNSC.

India has stated that it demands tangible action for the UN Security Council reform with respect to 'Common African Position' that has been delayed by those 'who do not want reform' in the UN. Batting for expansion of the UN Security Council, the letter stated that India will continue to raise its voice for tangible action for strengthening the world body.

India has been calling for the reform of the UN Security Council along with Brazil, Germany and Japan for long, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member. India is at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reforms of the Security Council.

In a letter to President of UN General assembly, India demands tangible action for UN Security Council reform in line with Common African Position, and not let the process be held hostage, as it has been over a decade, by those who do not want reform. pic.twitter.com/SJEMTZMLfz — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 1, 2020

READ | India co-sponsors Indonesia's women in peacekeeping resolution at United Nations

In 2019, India's then Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin had said on the issue of 'Categories of Membership' that a total of 113 member states out of the 122 which submitted their positions in the Framework Document, support expansion in both of the existing categories specified in the Charter.

READ | Ivanka Trump Shares Video Of First-ever Flight Between Israel & UAE

India's fight for permanent seat at UNSC

India has been actively pursuing a permanent membership in the UN Security Council for years and has received support from four of the five permanent members. Barring China, the other permanent members of the Security Council have backed India to join as a permanent member, including two successive US governments. Earlier this year, India was elected as a non-permanent member to the UNSC for the eighth-time. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed.

Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support.



India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled. pic.twitter.com/Vd43CN41cY — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 17, 2020

The UN General Assembly annually elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis -- five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for Latin American and the Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

READ | US isolated at UNSC over 'snapback' sanctions on Iran, 13 members oppose embargo extension

READ | India apprises UN about Pakistan's '5 Big Lies' on terrorism with point-by-point rebuttal