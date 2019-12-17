Pranutan Bahl Makes A Bold Fashion Statement In All-black

Belonging to the third generation of a well-known film family, Pranutan Bahl has a deep-rooted connection to Bollywood. Her grandmother Nutan was a superstar of the 50s, and her dad Mohnish Bahl is a big name in the entertainment industry. Pranutan, who pursued law, made her celluloid debut with Nitin Kakkar's Notebook. The movie, starring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead narrates the tale of Firdaus and Kabir, who find love in each other through the means of a notebook. The romantic-saga produced by Salman Khan received a lukewarm response at the box office. But, Pranutan caught the attention of the movie-goers. The social media star's fashion sense has been well received by the netizens. She recently made heads turn at her latest public outing. Sporting an all-black outfit, Pranutan grabbed all the eyeballs. Here is all you need to know about Pranutan Bahl's all-black outfit.

Pranutan Bahl stuns in all-black

Pranutan Bahl was seen wearing an all-black outfit at the premiere of her dad Mohnish Bahl's recently released movie, Panipat. She was looking gorgeous in the outfit, which had crop strappy top and bellbottom pants from the house of Madison. She completed the look with an embellished blazer from the house of Madison.

Check out Pranutan Bahl's outfit:

Also Read | Salman Khan Film's 'Notebook' Starring Zaheer Iqbal And Pranutan Bahl Gets A Release Date

Also Read | Pranutan Bahl Starrer 'Notebook' Is An Unconventional And Refreshing Love Story, Says Producers

Pranutan shooting in Varanasi for her next film?

According to media reports, the Notebook star is busy shooting for her second film. Not much has been revealed about the film as yet. However, the photos of her enjoying the sun at the ghats of Banaras are spectacular and have amped the expectations of her fans.

Also Read | Pranutan Bahl Shared A Throwback Picture Of Her Father Mohnish Bahl

Also Read | Pranutan Bahl Is Shooting In Varanasi For Her Second Film; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.