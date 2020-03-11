Pranutan Bahl Turns 27; Celebrates B'day With Father Mohnish Bahl And Family

Pranutan Bahl made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan productions' Notebook alongside Zaheer Iqbal earlier in 2019. The actor recently celebrated her 27th Birthday on March 10 and it seems that her birthday was all about spending quality time with family. Bahl took to her social media to share a picture with her father Mohnish Bahl, mother Ekta Sohini and younger sister Krishaa Bahl.

Pranutan Bahl celebrates 27th birthday, shares a picture with Mohnish Bahl and family

Sharing the picture on her social media, she captioned the picture, "mumma-papa-Krishaa-meeee 🥳". The picture seems to be from a family outing and was clicked while the family was out for dinner. Pranutan Bahl is seen happily posing behind her mother and father while her little sister stood beside her.

The actor also shared a series of pictures of her birthday outfit. Pranutan Bahl is seen dressed in a little black dress. Completing the look with a pair of transparent boxed heels, her outfit had a lining of fringes along the sleeves. With nude makeup, the actor left her strands loose.

While a lot of celebrities poured in wishes for the actor, father Mohnish Bahl decided to treat his fans to a childhood picture of the actor. Pranutan Bahl looks adorable in the picture as she poses for the camera. Wishing her on her birthday, Mohnish captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday to my firstborn ♥️♥️♥️ You changed my life".

