Pratik Gandhi, 'Scam 1992' Actor Talks About His 'undeniable Relationship With Food'

Pratik Gandhi, the actor who gained a massive fan flowing after his appearance in the series, Scam 1992 is all set to be seen on a cooking show. As per ANI inputs, the actor will also be trying out his hand at cooking with Chef Ranveer Brar and will share how much he loves food. He will also be preparing a special dish during the show and unleash the chef inside him.





Pratik Gandhi to appear on You Got Chef’d with Chef Ranveer Brar

Pratik Gandhi will soon be appearing on the famous cooking show, You Got Chef’d hosted by Chef Ranveer Brar. During the show, the actor will be preparing a special Singapore dish called Tofu Satay along with the Chef. Speaking about his love for food, he stated how being a Gujarati, he had an undeniable relationship with food. Adding to it, he stated that since Gobble’s new season of You Got Chef’d is all about food, he is more than happy to be a part of it and share screen space with Chef Ranveer Brar who is the master himself.

Speaking about his experience on Ranveer Brar’s cooking show, he added how it gave him an opportunity to challenge himself and learn about cooking different cuisines and even try out the amazing tricks. He also stated how it was an absolute joy to be sharing anecdotes and fun experiences with Chef Ranveer.

Pratik Gandhi’s acting journey

Born in Surat, Pratik Gandhi began his acting career from a Gujarati play named Aa Paar Ke Pele Paar that became a huge hit among the audience. He soon received yet another role in a Gujarati play where he received a chance to perform with a popular Gujarati artist, Manoj Shah. Later, he went on to appear in Gujarati movies namely By Yaar, Piya Gaye Rangoon, Hu Chandrakant Bakshi, Ame Badha Sathe, Duniya Laiye Mathe, Wrong Side Raju and others. It s a lesser-known fact that Pratik Gandhi was also included in the Limca Book of Records for a monologue he prepared for his play in three languages namely Hindi, English and Gujarati on the same day for his play Mohan’s Masala. He then made a couple of appearances in some Bollywood movies and finally received a breakthrough with his web series, Scam 1992. The actor is currently working on two movies namely Ravan Leela and Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

IMAGE: PRATIK GANDHI'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.