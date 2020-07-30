Sonu Sood Talks About Pravasi Yojgar App On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Read Details

During the times of the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonu Sood evidently emerged as the people's man by sending the migrant force back to their respective states. The actor's actions in recent days have resulted in him receiving a lot of love from his fans. Now, that The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a return after almost four months, Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the show after the hiatus.

Sonu has launched a platform for job seekers named Pravasi Rojgar, where people can directly connect to employers. On the show, Sood shared the motivation behind the platform and how it works -

Sonu Sood explains Pravasi Rojgar app

Kapil, on the show, asked Sonu what prompted him to launch the app. The actor revealed that while arranging the travel for the migrant force, he would often enquire whether they will be coming back or not at all. To this question, Sonu received a standard answer that the migrants would return only if they found a job or else try figuring out something in their hometown. This got the actor thinking and being from the engineering background himself, he started working on a platform which could help people get jobs.

According to Sonu, the application took 2-3 months to build from scratch. Through this platform, anyone from any state can upskill themselves or even find jobs in a different state. Sonu claimed that by the time The Kapil Sharma Show's episode aired, the platform would have employed around 1-1.5 lakh people.

According to the official website of Pravasi Rojgar, over 450 employers have been roped in with job requirements at the launch itself. As of now, the free online platform has companies like Sodexo, Amazon, Portea and Max Healthcare on-board. According to the actor, a lot of thinking and planning has gone into the preparation of the application and the website.

Extensive consultations with top organisations in India were held in order to find placements for people who belong to below the poverty line, technology start-ups and the returned migrants he has helped. A helpline toll-free number has also been set up for people to register their employment needs respectively.

