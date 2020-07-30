Sonu Sood's Birthday: Fans Extend Wishes To 'real Hero' With #HBDSonuSood

Sonu Sood is celebrating his birthday on July 30. Twitter has been filled with good wishes for the actor. From being called a man with a golden heart to humanity vaccine, Sonu Sood has been receiving several beautiful birthday wishes.

A user wrote, “Very very happy birthday to you Sonu Bhai...You are C/O Humanity....Live long...And Stay Home Stay Safe...You safety is So many people's Lives...Many more happy returns of the day...To you...We Support sonu.... #HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HBDsonusood". Sonu Sood has been hailed by fans for his commendable work amid the pandemic outbreak. Several Twitterati have been posting adorable edits of Sonu Sood to wish him on this special occasion. Take a look at fans' wishes on Sonu Sood's birthday.

Twitterati trends #HBDSonuSood on Sonu Sood's birthday

A man with kind heart @sonusood a real inspiration to people #HBDsonusood pic.twitter.com/GTE2268FYJ — PARVEZ _Maheshian✨ (@urstrulyparveez) July 29, 2020

Wishing you a VERY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU @SonuSood sir

The man with golden heart ....and great humanbeing...🖤🖤#HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HBDsonusood @SonuSood sir 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/igG8rqSnfk — prasad kk (@prasadk42233593) July 30, 2020

May be he is A villain in movies but he is A real hero #HBDSONUSOOD Garu pic.twitter.com/oZb9bzUMHO — Gani (@Gani96908108) July 27, 2020

#HappyBirthdaySonuSood sir ! A real hero indeed ! Where There is Hope there is @SonuSood, massive Respect & Salute sir 🙏, thank you so much sir for everything. you're inspirational & the True INDIAN during this pandemic with just a tweet away.#HBDSonuSood#HBDRealHeroSonuSood pic.twitter.com/e0Es7kJKtQ — Kittu_Gadu_Pspk_Fan (@Rayykittu) July 30, 2020

Wishing the real hero Sir @SonuSood a very happy birthday. The tremendous works done by him till now and even after will be remembered in the history forever. "Daivam manushya rupena" hence proved by you sir!! #hbdsonusood #happybirthdaysonusood pic.twitter.com/CUSivOPKYP — Madhan Vamsheedher Reddy (@madhan_0621) July 28, 2020

#HappyBirthdaySonuSood sir !

A real hero indeed ! Where There is Hope there is @SonuSood,thank you so much sir for everything. you're inspirational & the True INDIAN during this pandemic.#HBDSonuSood#HBDRealHeroSonuSood pic.twitter.com/OHdYajofFt pic.twitter.com/VXDSJj1Kfc — Manish Choudhary (@Rocky_Jaat_1999) July 30, 2020

Very very happy birthday to you Sonu Bhai....You are C/O Humanity....Live long...And Stay Home Stay Safe....You safety is So many people's Lives...Many more happy returns of the day...To you....We Support sonu.... #HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HBDsonusood @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/rAWEXFLlHX — Rajesh Darling (@RajeshD48588312) July 29, 2020

Sonu Sood plans to organise free medical camps on his birthday

Sonu Sood plans to use his birthday as an event to help those in need during the pandemic. Speaking to a news portal, Sonu Sood revealed that he was planning to organise several free medical camps all across the nation on his birthday. Moreover, the actor mentioned that over 50,000 people would partake in this initiative.

According to various reports, Sonu Sood has been coordinating the medical camps with gram panchayats and mukhiyas. The free medical camps are also being organised with social distancing norms in mind. Speaking to the news portal, Sonu Sood revealed that he had been in touch with several doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Odisha. These doctors would help him run free medical camps where people could get free check-ups.

This event is Sonu Sood's way of celebrating his birthday. Sonu Sood has also been helping thousands of migrant workers return to their homes during the pandemic. The actor has arranged for multiple flights and buses that have successfully transported the migrants to their home towns. In the recent past, Sonu Sood learned that a woman had to sell vegetables to support her family. To help this woman, Sonu Sood sent one of his officials to meet her. He also revealed that her interview was done and that she had already received her job letter.

