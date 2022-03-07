Pravin Tambe Biopic Starring Shreyas Talpade To Release On Disney+ Hotstar; Details Inside

Shreyas Talpade is one of the most sought-after actors who predominantly works in the Marathi and Hindi film industries. The actor has proved his acting mettle and has portrayed different genres of characters on the screen. He is known for some of his amazing works in films like Om Shanti Om (2007), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Housefull 2 (2012) Golmaal Again, among many others.

Adding one more masterpiece to his filmographic resume, Shreyas Talpade is all set to step into the shoes of Pravin Tambe with the biopic titled Kaun Pravin Tambe. Pravin Vijay Tambe is an Indian cricketer who made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41. The film is helmed by Jayprad Desai and promises a unique insight into the cricketer's life and his passion for the game.

Pravin Tambe's biopic to release on Disney+ Hotstar

On, Monday Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Koo handle and unveiled the first look of Kaun Pravin Tambe. He also revealed that it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The first look poster featured notable cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and many others along with Talpade.

Sharing the poster, Taran Adarsh wrote "SHREYAS TALPADE IN & AS ‘KAUN PRAVIN TAMBE?’: BIOPIC ARRIVES ON DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR ON 1 APRIL... #ShreyasTalpade stars in the biopic of cricketer #PravinTambe - titled #KaunPravinTambe? - which will premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar on 1 April 2022 in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #KaunPravinTambe? also features #AshishVidyarthi, #ParambrataChatterjee and #AnjaliPatil in pivotal roles."

More about the Pravin Tambe biopic

As per the reports of PTI, Kaun Pravin Tambe? is backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is penned by Kiran Yadnyopavit. Along with Shreyas, it will also star Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Shreyas Talpade who had earlier played a fast bowler in Nagesh Kukunoor’s 2005 sports drama Iqbal expressed that he feels grateful to play the character on-screen. Adding to which he says,

“The role and the story provided me with a once in a lifetime opportunity and I loved and treasured every minute of filming. I am very grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios and our immensely talented director Jayprad who envisioned me in this role."

Image: PTI/Instagram@shreyastalpade27