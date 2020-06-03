Pregnant Elephant's Death: Anushka Sharma Has Faith In 'Karma'; Shraddha Shares Petition

Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda demanded strict action against animal cruelty after the killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation. The pregnant pachyderm in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

Sharing a fan's art, Anushka wrote, "I have faith in one thing in this horrible world - Karma. For he who harms the voiceless will have to answer for it. You are nature. You harm it, you harm yourself." [sic]

"How? How can something like this happen? Do people not have hearts? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala, Shraddha wrote on Twitter. Sharing a petition by PETA India, the actor further said, We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It's HIGH time. Please sign this petition. Shibani Dandekar too echoed Shraddha's thoughts.

Director and actor Pooja Bhatt also on Twitter wrote, "We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants. We worship Lord Hanuman & get pleasure out of watching monkeys being chained & performing degrading tricks. We worship and revere female goddesses and resent strength in women,abuse,maim them & practise female infanticide." [sic]

Actor Athiya Shetty too demanded strict action. "This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken. @PetaIndia", she wrote on Twitter.

Randeep Hooda asked the concerned authorities to take appropriate action. "An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable...strict action should be taken against the culprits sir, Randeep wrote. He tagged Kerala Chief Minister, the official handle of Kerala CMO, Prakash Javdekar, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and National Tiger Conservation Authority in his post.

Pranita Subhash, who will next be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2", tweeted, "What happened to humanity #Elephant."

(with PTI inputs)

