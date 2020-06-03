Kerala: Pregnant Elephant Dies In River After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers

A pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Kerala's Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The incident showing an act of human cruelty took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

"First, we observed this animal on May 23 when we were informed by locals that an elephant has been roaming around in the private area of the forest. When one of our staff members went to saw the elephant, it was observed that the wound in the lower jaw area was exposed. Later, for at least 24 hours the animal was trying to look for water and on May 24 we received information that the animal has come into river Velliyar," ANI quoted Wildlife Officer, Silent Valley National Park as saying.

'We are told to observe the animal's behaviour'

"Even then the animal did not take any solid matter and only took water. It was very weak so we called a vet, he was of the opinion that it may not be possible to revive back but will see what options are available. Later we were told to observe the animal's behaviour," he added.

The Wildlife Officer said they later planned to take the elephant out of the river but by then she had collapsed. "Today we thought of taking the animal to a safe spot to examine. Anyway, we had very little hope of reviving the animal because it has not been eating for many days. So, before we could take the animal out of the stream, it had collapsed and we hope it was a peaceful death," he said.

'We will punish him for hunting the elephant'

The officer informed that two doctors are here at the spot to carry out the post-mortem and after that, the carcass will be burnt. "The cause for the death is yet to be discovered and further investigation is underway," he added.

"It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told PTI. "I have directed the forest officials to nab the culprit. We will punish him for 'hunting' the elephant," he said.

The issue of the Elephant's tragic death came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

"When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position", Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote. He also posted the photo of the elephant standing in the river water.

(With agency inputs)