Pregnant Elephant's Death In Kerala: John, Richa, Dia, & Others Condemn The 'cruel' Act

A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest fell victim to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday. This led to widespread condemnation from people all across the country.

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and others took to their social media handles to demand stricter laws against animal cruelty. John Abraham on Twitter wrote, "Shame on us!!!! Ashamed to be human". Meanwhile, environmentalist Dia Mirza and Randeep Hooda too condemned the cruel act.

Just when I thought nothing could shock me anymore, I came across this terrible news... how could they do this??? This is the karma humanity has to face.... no wonder we are going through all this 💔 Where is the humanity?#Elephant

Art by: Bratuti pic.twitter.com/lJjNHqMkD0 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 3, 2020

Athiya Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Richa Chadha, Mallika Sherawat, and many others took to Twitter and expressed their grief. Richa Chadha wrote, "Sick men performed this act. Psychos. They belong in jail! Cruelty towards animals is one of the first tell tale signs of becoming a murderer. This news has pained me and so many ... feel helpless and angry !" [sic]

Sherawat said, "How is it possible????? This level of cruelty !!! My heart is shattered & broken... #Elephants #kerelaelephant" [sic] Music composer Salim Merchant on Dia Mirza's repost wrote, "Brutal. Humans are so insensitive. Ashamed of myself" [sic] Hooda wrote, "An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india." [sic]

Psychopaths murdered this gentle creature. I invite everyone to throw a few curses their way. I hope they have a rotten life... rot in hell you ugly blots on humanity. https://t.co/JX1I39fQQn — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 3, 2020

This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken. @PetaIndia 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RDKhOWqOHl — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 2, 2020

